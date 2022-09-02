LTA to trial new on-road cycling lane in Seletar from Oct 16

Starting from Oct 16, 2022, until April 16, 2023, there will be a trial of a new cycling lane concept in Seletar along West Camp Road.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the Sunday cycling lane will be demarcated by solid blue lines, and can be used only by buses and cyclists every Sunday from 5am till 11am.

It will run in both directions of the road, and cyclists will be able to ride in groups larger than 10.

Cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and personal mobility devices are not allowed to use the lane during those hours.

The new cycling lane along West Camp Road was selected for trial as the LTA felt that traffic is relatively low from 5am to 11am, with cyclists making up about 85 per cent of the road's users.

There is currently only one dedicated, permanent on-road cycling lane in Singapore, along Tanah Merah Coast Road in Changi East.

