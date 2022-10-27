LTA warns of phishing scams involving SMSes about unpaid ERP charges

SINGAPORE - LTA has warned citizens about an SMS that has recently been circulating among Singaporeans claiming that they have unpaid ERP bills, urging them to make payment or incur a penalty.

These messages are seemingly sent by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore with a link for recipients to 'make payment'. Upon clicking the URL however recipients will then be taken to a fraudulent website where they would be prompted to enter their credit card details or One-Time Passwords.

Those who did enter these details would then find unauthorised transactions charged to their debit or credit cards.

The official LTA website has notified users of this scam and urges the public to be cautious of this scam and to report any fraudulent transactions to their bank and the police.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.