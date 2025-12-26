'My lucky day': Baey Yam Keng recovers lost wallet during holiday in France thanks to stranger

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Transport Baey Yam Keng had a heartwarming encounter when a stranger returned his lost wallet during a family holiday in France.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 25), Baey recounted how he had dropped his wallet at a parking meter before walking with his family to a nearby restaurant for dinner.

"While waiting for our food, a lady walked in and asked me if I (was) from Singapore and whether I work in the ministry. She doesn't look like she is from Singapore so I thought she might have lived here and somehow recognised me," he wrote.

Baey added that the woman, whom he identified as Gabriella, had indeed lived in Singapore about 10 years ago.

"She had picked up my wallet and saw my name cards. She handed my wallet to a nearby police station but decided to look around the carpark for the owner," Baey said.

He expressed his gratitude, calling it "my lucky day" and noted that the woman had also offered to accompany him to the police station to retrieve his wallet.

He explained that although the station had closed for the day, a policeman had opened the door for them.

"He (the policeman) said he even called the number on my name card and left a message (which was) past midnight in Singapore then. Subsequently, I saw that he had also tried to contact me via Messenger," said Baey.

"During our travels, it's such kindness that leaves the deepest impression. Many thanks to Gabriella and Maxene for making my trip to France so special," he added.

[[nid:725801]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com