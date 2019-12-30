Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends

SINGAPORE - One sister is dead while another has been hospitalised.
The two Nucos siblings – Arlyn, 50, who died and Arcely, 56, who was injured – were among the six victims of the Lucky Plaza accident on Sunday afternoon (Dec 29), which also killed a second woman.
All six Filipino nationals and domestic helpers were close friends.
They were gathered on a pavement along Nutmeg Road behind Lucky Plaza for early celebrations ahead of the New Year when a black Honda turned towards them, mounted a curb and crashed through a pavement railing and plunged several metres.
The car landed on the exit lane of Lucky Plaza’s carpark and it is believed the victims were flung from the pavement to the lane below as the car fell.
The other four victims – who are now at Tan Tock Seng Hospital – are aged 37 to 56.
The Straits Times understands that the second woman who died was Abigail Danao Leste, 41.
The two Nucos sisters’ brother Reynaldo – who is in the Philippines’ San Carlos district in Caba town, La Union – told radio station Bombo Radio La Union that he and another family member realised something was wrong when his two sisters did not check in for their weekly video calls.
Mr Nucos said he learned of the accident after calling his wife, who is also a domestic helper in Singapore, late on Sunday.
He said Arlyn and Arcely had already remitted money for their family to use for the Christmas and New Year festivities.
Online news site Rappler reported that the sisters had been working as domestic helpers in Singapore since 1990.
Arcely was set to return home in January.
