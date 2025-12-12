Multiple wins for lucky punters after digits '1329' appears thrice in 4D draw

Eagle-eyed punters would have noticed that the 4D lottery draw on Wednesday (Dec 10) turned up a rare sight — three sets of numbers bearing the same four digits in different permutations.

The coincidence is believed to be a record in the local betting operator's history, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday.

The number 1329 won 3rd prize, while 2319 and 3912 appeared in the Starter Prizes, effectively allowing lucky punters to win three times in one draw using one bet.

According to the site's prize calculator, punters who had bet $1 'big' and $1 'small' totalling $2 on the iBet system would have won $73.

Those who had used System Entry with a minimum bet amount of $24 would have won $1,790.

A check by AsiaOne on the Singapore Pools website showed that among all 24 permutations of the winning number, 3192 has come up the most times — 18 — in Singapore Pools' history, with its earliest appearance dating back to Sept 27, 1987, when it won first prize.

1392, 1932, 2319, 9123 and 9231 have appeared 17 times each, including in the most recent draw.

The bookmaker's website also showed that 1329 had been drawn 12 times prior, winning a first prize, a third prize, five starter prizes and five consolation prizes.

The winning jackpot came out on July 21, 2021.

