Lucky punters hit $11m Toto jackpot

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

The results of Monday's $11 million Toto draw are out, and one lucky punter is walking away with a cool $5.56 million, after the top prize is split into two shares.

Since no one won the group 1 prize from the previous three draws, the Oct 17 jackpot snowballed to a whopping $11,120,927.

The winning numbers are 1, 8, 16, 24, 38, 43, with the additional number 15.

One of the winning tickets was a QuickPick System 8 ticket (starting from $28) bought from a Fairprice outlet at Toa Payoh HDB Hub, according to Singapore Pools.

This outlet is also known for selling several first- and second-prize tickets in the past, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The other half of the winning share was bought via iToto, which had a total of 18 tickets.

17 of these tickets came from betting stations across the island, and one came from Singapore Pools' online betting service.

The next Toto draw will take place on Thursday, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

May the odds be in your favour.

