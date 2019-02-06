Lucy, Singapore Zoo's resident female giraffe, dies during childbirth

The 14-year-old giraffe had been confirmed to be pregnant with her first calf in April 2018.

SINGAPORE - Lucy, Singapore Zoo's resident female giraffe, died during childbirth on Tuesday (Feb 5).

"During the process to extract the foetus from Lucy, she went into cardiac arrest and despite more than 10 minutes of attempting to resuscitate her, the effort was in vain," Wildlife Reserves Singapore said in a Facebook post.

She died at 7pm.

The 14-year-old giraffe had been confirmed to be pregnant with her first calf in April last year.

Lucy shared her enclosure with two male giraffes: Marco, Lucy's 14-year-old mate; and Jubilee, who was born in 2015 to Marco and Roni, who died in April 2017.

Originally from The Tisch Family Zoological Gardens in Israel, Lucy made the 16-day sea voyage to Singapore in 2005.

The zoo also lost the island's last polar bear, Inuka, on April 25 last year after his health deteriorated and he had to be put down.

on Facebook

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.