Luxury cars in Teck Whye carpark vandalised, windscreen of Mercedes-Benz smashed

Some luxury vehicles were allegedly vandalised at an open carpark in Teck Whye Lane on Jan 31.

In a video posted to TikTok by user Engr.unclekiko on the same day, the vehicles in question can be seen covered in a while liquid — seemingly paint.

The affected cars include a Ferrari sports car, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Alphard, according to the TikTok post.

The clip also shows a man exiting the sports car while on the phone. According to the post, he had called the police and officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@engr.unclekiko/video/7465923062135819528[/embed]

A second video posted by the same user on Sunday (Feb 2) showed that the windscreen of the Mercedes-Benz had been smashed in yet another alleged act of vandalism.

"Car owners who park in this area must be feeling uneasy. I sincerely hope the authorities will catch the person responsible soon," said the post.

AsiaOne has reached out to the TikTok user for more information.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they received a call for assistance at about 7.05am at the open carpark at Block 103 Teck Whye Lane.

Police investigations are ongoing in a case of mischief, they added.

