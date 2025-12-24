Former lawyer M Ravi allegedly took drugs before death: Police

A man who admitted to having consumed drugs with former lawyer M Ravi in the hours before he died has been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Dec 24).

In response to media queries, the police said on Wednesday evening that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to attend to an urgent case at an apartment at about 5.40am that morning.

SCDF paramedics conveyed M Ravi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead at 6.50am.

The police said there was another person, identified only as "A", who had called for SCDF's assistance.

"'A' said that he and M Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier, and M Ravi exhibited concerning symptoms after he took some drugs," the police said in their statement.

The man also admitted that the drugs belonged to him and that he had tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Ravi.

Police had earlier said that preliminary investigations do not indicate any foul play.

"A" has since been arrested by CNB for suspected drug-related offences.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of Ravi's death, added the police.

Police and CNB investigations are ongoing.

