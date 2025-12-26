M Ravi's death: Man who admitted taking drugs with him charged

A man who said he and former lawyer M Ravi were taking drugs before the latter died was charged in court on Friday (Dec 26) for allegedly arranging a gathering where controlled drugs were consumed.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 40, had allegedly arranged a gathering with Ravi to consume methamphetamine at an Upper Boon Keng Road flat on Dec 24 between 1 am and 5am, according to court documents.

He is expected to be back in court on Jan 2, 2026.

Loo is an assistant vice president at a foreign bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In a joint statement on Friday, the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the 40-year-old Singaporean, previously identified only as "A", knew Ravi since 2023 and that the two had met through a social networking app.

"The 40-year-old man stated that they had met at the Ravi's apartment on Dec 24 to consume drugs, which allegedly came from both of them, and engage in other activities," the statement read.

The statement did not elaborate on what these "other activities" are.

According to Loo, Ravi later began to exhibit "concerning symptoms" and became unresponsive.

He went on to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and called for the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) assistance.

Ravi was taken unconscious by SCDF paramedics to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead at 6.50am. He was 56 years old.

Loo tested positive for a controlled drug in an instant urine test. A confirmatory test by the Health Sciences Authority will also be carried out.

Deliberately disposed drugs

CNB added that Loo has also been referred to the police for alleged obstruction of justice.

According to the bureau, Loo may have deliberately disposed of some drugs before the police's arrival.

Meanwhile, police said that Ravi's death is being investigated in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act.

"Upon completion of the police's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner," said the police.

The State Coroner will determine if a coroner's inquiry — a fact-finding process to determine the cause and circumstances of death in an open court — will need to be held.

If found guilty of arranging a gathering where controlled drugs were consumed, Loo may be jailed for up to 20 years' and receive up to 10 strokes of the cane.

