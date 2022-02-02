M1 users islandwide report issues accessing fixed broadband services

SINGAPORE - Customers of local telco service M1 reported issues accessing fixed broadband services on Tuesday (Feb 1) evening, with the company confirming through Facebook that some users might have been experiencing difficulties.

Website DownDetector also showed a surge in outage reports at around 6pm, with reports reaching more than 11,000 reports by 7pm.

M1, in an initial Facebook post at 7.10pm, said: "We are currently investigating and rectifying the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide more updates as soon as possible."

M1 users on Facebook commented that multiple areas including Bukit Batok, Jurong, Marsiling, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar and Sengkang were affected by the outage.

The DownDetector website also showed that notifications for Singtel and StarHub service failures began to climb at the same time, peaking at about 800 and 500 respectively. Both telcos said there were no outages on their end.

A Singtel spokesman said: "We have been monitoring our networks and no outages or abnormalities have been observed."

A StarHub spokesman also said: "We would like to clarify that there was no service disruption at StarHub's end."

In an update at 8.50pm, M1 said that broadband services had been restored and its engineers will continue to monitor the situation.

"For customers who are still experiencing difficulty connecting to network, please reboot your router," it added.

https://www.facebook.com/39419741184

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.