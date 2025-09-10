Macaque found dead entangled in fishing net on tree in Pulau Ubin

A macaque has been found dead, entangled in a fishing net while hanging from a tree in Pulau Ubin.

In a post shared to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, on Sunday (Sept 7), photos of the monkey's carcass showed it entangled in a fishing net, as it hung from a tree.

A user who uploaded the photos to the group commented that a foul smell was present, with flies buzzing around.

The user further noted that on the ground in the area, there were the typical remnants left by anglers: abandoned fishing lines, hooks, nets, plastic packaging from recently purchased hooks and bait, food boxes, batteries, cigarette butts and half-burnt coils.

Carcass cleared

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, NParks' group director for conservation, Lim Liang Jim, said that they are aware of a juvenile long-tailed macaque carcass found entangled in a fishing net hanging from a tree on Pulau Ubin.

Lim added that the carcass was cleared on the morning of Sept 8, and no foul play is suspected.

While this is the first time NParks has encountered such a case, it emphasised the importance of fishing responsibly at designated spots using sustainable methods.

"There is a wide variety of fishing gear and methods, ranging from hooks, rods and lines, to fish traps and nets. Each has its own characteristics and impact on the environment," said Lim.

NParks also highlighted that at designated fishing sites on Pulau Ubin, anglers are urged to dispose of used fishing lines, hooks, and bait in litter bins after use.

"Fish traps and nets are more indiscriminate, and when lost in the water, they continue to trap and kill fish and other marine life," said NParks.

"Nets that settle on the seabed can entangle corals and other bottom-dwelling organisms, smothering them to death."

xingying.koh@asiaone.com