2 men arrested for stealing over $2,400 from MacPherson coffee shop

Two men, aged 40 and 67, were arrested on Sunday (Jan 11) for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

The alleged crime took place at about 6.26am on Jan 9, at a coffee shop along Circuit Road in MacPherson.

In a statement on Monday, the police said more than $2,400 in cash were recovered from the duo on Jan 11, adding that they were identified with the aid of police cameras and follow-up investigations by officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre.

The stolen cash and tools used for housebreaking were seized from the duo as evidence.

Police said that investigations are still ongoing against the 40-year-old man, adding that the 67-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday.

If found guilty of housebreaking and theft, the older man could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

