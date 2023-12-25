This made my day: Clementi hawker gives out 153 free meals for elderly to celebrate Christmas

'Tis the season of giving, and a steamed dishes stall in Clementi is giving out 153 free meals to elderly customers aged 60 and above.

The set meal, which usually costs $6.90, consists of a mushroom and chicken steamed patty with rice, and watercress pork rib soup, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Those who would like to redeem a free meal will need to present their NRIC for age verification.

"The dishes are fixed, and every person is only entitled to one meal," Xie Yiling (transliteration), the owner of the stall told Shin Min Daily News.

The meals are also only available for dine-in.

The 34-year-old told the Chinese daily she decided to provide free meals on Christmas day because she was encouraged by a friend who is passionate about charity work.

Xie also shared that she recently opened her stall in November this year.

"We initially prepared 125 set meals [to be given out], but the coffee shop boss later sponsored another 28, so there are 153 meals in total."

She added that the total value of the meals is about $1,025.

"I hope the elderly residents who live nearby can enjoy a good meal on Christmas day," she said, adding that Steamed Society will be open from 10am to 8.30pm today.

