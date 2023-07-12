This made my day: Hawker offers free meal to woman who 'lost' her wallet in social experiment

We have heard of the term 'there ain't no such thing as a free lunch'.

But what if you lost your wallet and phone, would you still be able to get a free meal from a hawker?

A TikTok video posted by user Unreels Legend on July 9 of a hawker at Senja Hawker Centre giving a free meal to a woman after she 'lost" her wallet and phone has gone viral.

The video was taken by Pan from Unreel Foods, a plant-based food company in Singapore and it has since garnered over 86,000 views, 4,000 likes and 170 comments.

In the video, Pan can be seen approaching a staff from Subakani Family stall where she said: "I forgot to bring my wallet and phone, I just lost it. Do you think I can still get a plate of rice from you? Anything that you think can."

Initially surprised at the question, Faridah then replied: "You sit down, later i give you."

Minutes later, Faridah served Pan a plate of what looked like nasi goreng (fried rice).

That was when Pan revealed that she was part of Unreel Foods company and they were simply doing a TikTok video recording acts of kindness.

She gave Faridah $10 for the meal and said: "I just want to thank you for the kindness that you showed me."

To pay it forward, Pan also gave Faridah $58 and said: "We just want to spread kindness. You just use it for your shop or you see other people who needs the food."

When Pan asked why she was willing to give a free meal to a stranger, Faridah replied: "Obviously people will always pay for their food. But for those who really don't have, we cannot say you must pay. We are not that kind of person. You have to feed people."

The heartwarming video won the hearts of netizens with many praising Faridah for her selfless act and generosity.

Spreading kindness on TikTok

In another video posted on July 8, Unreel Foods posted a video of Pan at a provision shop asking for a free bottle of water while claiming that she has lost her wallet.

Without hesitation, a staff member said "take, take", pointing at a bottle of water.

In some of their videos, Unreel Foods team can be seen giving some business owners $58 for them to pay-it-forward while explaining why they do so.

Jone, who is part of Unreel Foods, shared in the video that when they thought about marketing their plant-based food company online, they did not want to simply spend it on social media credits but wanted a more "purposeful marketing".

Inspired by social media influencers Mr Beast and Zachery Dereniowski's philanthropic acts, Jone said: "We are actually spreading kindness to random people, hoping that it will create a ripple effect."

Unreel Food's kindness videos have received many positive comments and praises for engaging and showcasing such charitable behaviour in Singapore.

Although, many had doubts about the videos, calling it "staged", Unreels Foods responded saying: "We walk 10 hours weekly, rejected by countless business, even before we meet kind business like these."

AsiaOne has reached out to Unreel Foods for comment.

