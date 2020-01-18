Maid arrested at Changi airport after she allegedly attacked employer with knife

SINGAPORE - A 34-year old maid was arrested on Friday (Jan 17) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

She was charged on Saturday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Friday at around 11.10am by the victim who said that the maid had assaulted her using a knife at her residence along Commonwealth Close.

The maid was arrested on Friday at Changi Airport Terminal 1, with the help of ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

An offense of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon is punishable with an imprisonment for life, or for a term which may extend to 15 years, and offenders shall also be liable to a fine or caning. Women cannot be caned.

