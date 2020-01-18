Maid arrested at Changi airport after she allegedly attacked employer with knife

Posed photo of a person holding a knife. A 34-year old maid arrested for allegedly attacking her employer with a knife.
PHOTO: The New Paper file
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 34-year old maid was arrested on Friday (Jan 17) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

She was charged on Saturday. 

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Friday at around 11.10am by the victim who said that the maid had assaulted her using a knife at her residence along Commonwealth Close.

The maid was arrested on Friday at Changi Airport Terminal 1, with the help of ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

An offense of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon is punishable with an imprisonment for life, or for a term which may extend to 15 years, and offenders shall also be liable to a fine or caning. Women cannot be caned.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
MAIDS crime

TRENDING

He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains

SERVICES