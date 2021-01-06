Maid arrested for voyeurism after posting TikTok video of elderly man in the shower

Was it just an innocent video, or an invasion of privacy?

A 32-year-old domestic worker was arrested for voyeurism on Sunday (Jan 3) after her Tiktok video went viral, the police confirmed with AsiaOne.

The minute-long clip, reuploaded onto various Facebook groups on Jan 2, showed her helping an elderly man shower — holding up the showerhead for him and handing him a bar of soap and a razor — while turning to look at the camera several times.

The elderly man did not seem to be aware that she was recording the incident.

Netizens were appalled, calling the maid out for humiliating the elderly by uploading the footage of him in such a vulnerable state.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The clip has since been removed from her Tiktok account.

According to the netizen who re-uploaded her video, the elderly man's son had contacted him requesting for a copy of the video, explaining that he was planning to file a police report against the domestic worker.

Police investigations are ongoing.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

Just last year, a woman filed a police report against her domestic worker after the latter took multiple nude videos and photos of her three underaged charges despite repeated warnings that she was not allowed to do so.

In another case, a woman found out her maid had sent naked photos of her son to others.

Netizens also pointed out that privacy concerns could be something domestic workers are not aware of.

In response to Lianhe Zaobao's queries, maid agency Advance Link International said domestic workers should respect their employer's privacy by refraining from posting videos taken within their homes, and especially not shower videos.

They added that maids should try their best to adapt to the local norms and also understand that some of the things they've done for fun could cause problems for their employers.

At present, the Ministry of Manpower does not impose explicit rules on how employers should manage their maid's mobile phone usage.

rainercheung@asiaone.com