Maid blames herself for death of elderly employer who caught Covid-19 from her

Overwhelmed with guilt, a maid kneeled and cried outside the hospital ward after learning that her elderly employer had died from Covid-19 on Tuesday (Dec 14).

The 40-year-old domestic helper had infected the 75-year-old woman, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to the deceased's son, the maid was close to his bedridden mother and had been taking care of taking care of his elderly parents for over five years in their home in Toa Payoh.

"During the pandemic, our helper did not dare to go out on weekends. She only went out to buy groceries every Friday, and would take a shower when she returned home," he said.

Despite taking such precautions, the maid fell ill and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 18.

Following their helper's diagnosis, the elderly couple took antigen rapid tests which turned out to be negative.

While her husband self-isolated at home, the woman was taken to hospital for further checks as she had been bedridden after suffering from lung disease three years ago.

She was found to have a lung infection and was later transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). The elderly woman had been making a recovery until her health took a turn for the worse.

NCID alerted her son of her deteriorating condition on Monday night.

He rushed down to the hospital to see her, saying: "My mum's blood pressure was low, but she was conscious. I wasn't able to enter the ward."

He stayed up that night to accompany her and the elderly woman eventually died the next morning.

That was when the maid, who had recovered from Covid-19, asked to see the deceased and cried outside the ward.

No resentment towards domestic helper

Describing his mother as a devout Catholic, the man said: "My mum had always been a very gentle person."

The maid will continue to care for his elderly father, he added. The man said he does not resent her for his mum's death and has asked her to stop blaming herself.

While his mother was unable to get vaccinated due to her pre-existing health conditions, he urged everyone to get the jab.

According to the Ministry Of Health, 87 per cent of Singapore's total population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Dec 14.

