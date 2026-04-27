Maid tears up as Singaporean family throws birthday celebration at Filipino restaurant: 'I'm at home'

A Singaporean family decided to show their appreciation to their domestic helper by giving her a taste of home by bringing her to a Filipino restaurant for her birthday.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (April 26), 30-year-old Denson Chow and his family can be seen bringing Aseniero Abegail Quilicon, 34, to the restaurant to celebrate the occasion.

In the video, Chow said: "We have to appreciate helpers because they leave their family and everything behind in their home country... to come to Singapore to work for a family that they are strangers to.

"It's not because they're not smart, not because they're not educated."

He added that Abegail has a degree and could be a bank manager in the Philippines but she would earn two to three times less than as she would as a helper in Singapore.

As she ate a spoon of sinigang, a Filipino stew, Abegail said: "(Feels like) I'm at home."

Abegail begins tearing up at the end of the video as Chow's family and restaurant staff gift her a cake and sing her Happy Birthday.

"She mainly takes care of my dad, their relationship is very close," captioned the video as Chow's father is seen tearing up.

"Today was a small way to make her feel closer to home."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Chow said: "(Abegail) will help my father stay active by bringing him down to the fitness corner everyday without fail."

He added that this is Abegail's first birthday in Singapore and his family wanted to show her their appreciation.

Abegail has been working as a domestic helper since 2016, and previously worked in Dubai and Taiwan before joining Chow's family in July 2025.

"When I was in Dubai, I only worked, not celebrations, because not all employers are so nice to their helpers. When I was in Taiwan for almost six years, I only celebrated once with my friends," said Abegail.

Chow's video has garnered more than 250,000 views and 20,000 likes as of Monday evening, with netizens lauding the family for their empathy.

"God bless this family, you guys prove humanity still exist," wrote one user.

"Thank you for treating her as a part of your family," another commented.

"We all should treat each other with respect and kindness," added another.



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esther.lam@asiaone.com