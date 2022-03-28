Maid crying on ledge outside Bukit Batok flat alarms residents

The sight of a crying woman standing on the ledge of a flat shocked residents in Bukit Batok on March 27 morning.

Worried about her safety, residents called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help.

"I was afraid that she would jump, so I prayed for her safety," a man living in the opposite block told Shin Min Daily News.

A video of the incident emerged online on the same day.

Some residents said the 27-year-old domestic helper had been standing there for over an hour, adding that she wanted to jump from the unit on the eighth floor.

When reporters from the Chinese daily arrived at the scene, about 30 people had gathered around the area that was cordoned off by the police.

Rescue personnel managed to carry the woman back into the flat after speaking with her.

SCDF deployed a life safety pack on the ground, and had rescuers from the Disaster and Rescue Team on standby as a precautionary measure.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 that morning and subsequently arrested the woman under the Mental Health Act.

No injuries were reported.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

