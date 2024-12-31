Maid disappears after borrowing from loan shark while employer is on holiday

A woman was shocked to return home from holiday with her family to find that her Filipino maid had disappeared, along with $500 missing from the house.

Zhang, a 40-year-old bank clerk, told Shin Min Daily News that she hired her maid, Giselle, in July this year. But a month later, she reportedly borrowed $500 from loan sharks.

"She performed well at work. In August, when I checked her chat history on her phone, I found out that she had borrowed money from loan sharks," said Zhang.

She told Shin Min that Giselle had also provided Zhang's information to the money lenders.

Zhang then reportedly brought Giselle to the police station to file a report and warned her not to repeat her actions.

In December, Zhang who, was vacationing in Japan with her family, grew worried when she noticed no activity on her home's CCTV cameras.

After checking the footage, she discovered that her 39-year-old maid had left their home the previous day with a small bag and has not returned since.

After returning from her trip that month, Zhang also discovered $500 in cash missing from her home. Additionally, she also found a note from a loan shark demanding $2,000.

Zhang reportedly contacted the police, and was informed that Giselle had left and likely returned to the Philippines.

"We saw the loan shark letter in the mailbox, only to find out that she [had] borrowed $2000 from the loan shark. Now that she's gone, [the] loan sharks have been harassing and threatening me." Zhang told the Chinese daily, expressing her frustration and helplessness.

Despite needing household help due to her busy schedule, Zhang said that she is now hesitant to hire another maid after this incident.

The police said that investigations are currently ongoing, reported Shin Min.

