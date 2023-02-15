Maid discovers employer having affair, he allegedly assaults her and leaves her overseas

A maid supposedly caught a glimpse of intimate photos of her married employer with another woman.

He threatened her not to tell his wife about his affair or he would terminate her employment, said Stomp contributor C, who is a friend of the maid. The employer's wife was out of the country and returns to Singapore only once in a while.

According to the Stomp contributor, the employer then held the maid by the back of her head and smashed her against the wall. He allegedly also punched her arm and legs.

Sharing photos of the maid's injuries, the Stomp contributor said that the assault took place at the employer's residence on Feb 1.

But that was not all the employer did.

"On Feb 2, he tricked the domestic helper to go back to the Philippines by saying that he wanted her to get medical attention but didn't want her to do it here because he would get into trouble and the helper will have her work permit cancelled," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"Out of fear, the helper agreed to his suggestion. He promised her that he will bring her back to Singapore after the CT scan.

"They flew back to the Philippines and after the maid had her injury checked, the employer said he would meet up with her the next day to fly back to Singapore.

"But he never appeared and the maid was abandoned.

"Not knowing what to do, the helper bought a ticket back to Singapore only to find out that her work permit had been cancelled.

"She was denied entry to Singapore by the ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority), despite her showing her injury to ICA and explaining that she wanted to report the case of abuse in Singapore.

"The employer had not paid her two months of salary and the helper's belongings are still in the employer's home. The helper has been experiencing headaches and giddiness since the incident.

"She's feeling at a loss in the Philippines now and she is the sole breadwinner for her aged parents and daughter."

The Stomp contributor said that he has made a police report at the Clementi police station on Feb 6, adding: "She just wants justice to be done."

In response to a Stomp query, police confirmed that a police report was lodged and said that they are looking into the matter.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.