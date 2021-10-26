Maid films herself doing sexy TikTok dance in front of elderly woman

TikTok dances might be fun, but not when they're filmed at the expense of others.

A video of a domestic helper attempting the 'gunshot dance' next to her elderly charge recently made the rounds on social media, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The young woman, dressed in a grey singlet and black shorts, was seen thrusting her hips in front of the camera.

Holding onto the side of the granny's wheelchair, she continued to dance as she turned to face her.

The elderly woman stared into the distance, appearing to be unaware of what was happening.

Although it is unclear when the TikTok video was filmed, the clip upset many netizens, with many criticising the maid for her lack of respect for her employer.;

Screengrab/Facebook

As TikTok becomes increasingly popular in Singapore, there have been other reports of domestic helpers who were caught having too much fun on their mobile phones.

On Oct 14, an Indonesian maid was charged in court for recording videos of herself bathing an elderly man without his knowledge.

The 33-year-old was said to have filmed him on seven occasions and shared the videos with other parties via Whatsapp.

If found guilty of recording intimate videos of a vulnerable person without consent, the maid can be jailed for up to four years and fined. For distributing such clips, she can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

claudiatan@asiaone.com