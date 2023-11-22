Maid flexes diamond necklace she stole from employer on TikTok, continues swiping items even after getting caught

Despite getting caught by her employer for stealing on multiple occasions, a maid continued filching items such as cosmetics and jewellery, even taking to TikTok to flaunt a diamond necklace she had stolen.

The 35-year-old Indonesian national was sentenced to eight weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two out of three charges of theft on Tuesday (Nov 21), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The maid was employed in 2019 and had been tasked to take care of her employer's children and perform household chores such as cleaning and changing the bedsheets.

During her employment, she had been caught stealing multiple times by her 43-year-old female employer.

When confronted about the thefts, the helper reportedly apologised and implored her employer to let her off the hook. Her employer obliged and allowed her to continue working.

However, the maid snuck into her employer's bedroom in November 2021, stealing a Cartier bracelet and a diamond necklace worth $2,000.

She then took to TikTok on Nov 12 and uploaded a video of her wearing the diamond necklace.

The accused admitted that she had nicked the items while alone in the house and stole them to "show off" on TikTok.

And despite her employer's leniency in not taking action against her, the maid continued to steal repeatedly.

The prosecution pointed out that the accused had abused her employer's trust in her and her initial forgiveness. The stolen items had not been recovered and the maid did not make any restitution.

Requesting for a lighter sentence, the maid's lawyer had stated that her crimes were not premeditated and that she had realised her mistake.

