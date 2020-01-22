Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it

One Singapore mum thought her maid had simply been careless when her baby daughter ended up with second-degree burns. But the truth was far more sinister.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Amy Low, 40, recounted how her maid had burnt her baby's hand on purpose in a bid to get sent home and warned other parents to keep a close eye on their domestic helpers.

On Jan 14, Low and her husband had left their two daughters, aged eight and 16 months, in the care of their maid while they were at work.

At 5.20pm, Low's husband received a call from their eight-year-old saying that her baby sister had suffered a burn.

Low and her husband rushed the girl to the hospital, where the doctor told Low that her daughter had suffered second-degree burns and seemed to "have some doubts" about the cause of the wounds.

"Since the maid started working, we told her that her priority is always to look after our girl and never to bring her into the kitchen," Low wrote. "We can always take away dinner and there is no need for her to cook."

Nevertheless, she took her maid's explanation at face value, believing that the girl had touched a hot cooking pot before she could stop her.

But things began to unravel the next morning when the maid packed up all her belongings and insisted on returning to her employment agency.