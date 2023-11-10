Maid goes on solo backpacking trip to Vietnam after employer sponsors flight: 'I'm so lucky to have them'

One domestic worker has taken to social media to share her overseas solo backpacking adventure for 17 days.

TikTok user Rosisam said that her employer even sponsored round-trip tickets to Vietnam with Singapore Airlines.

"She also lent me her 65-litre backpack," the Indonesian national added.

A round-trip to Hanoi on Singapore Airlines starts from about $450 for December.

In a TikTok photo slideshow posted on Thursday (Nov 9), Rosisam shared more about her solo trip, which started in Hanoi and ended at Ho Chi Minh City.

She conquered her fear of heights by crossing the Bach Long Glass Bridge - the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge - in Moc Chau and posed for pictures in traditional costume at Ban Gioc Waterfall.

Rosisam also enjoyed the culinary delights at Hanoi's Old Quarter and made friends with other foreign backpackers along the way.

In the comments, several netizens said Rosisam's employer is so nice to pay for her flight.

"They are nice and kind," the domestic helper replied. "I'm so lucky to have them and we always give and take."

Others praised Rosisam for her thirst for adventure.

"Best experience ever," Rosisam said, adding that she has been to Hanoi three times.

AsiaOne has contacted Rosisam for more information.

ALSO READ: 'She was the mother we never had': Singaporean sisters bring helper of 20 years on vacation to Seoul

chingshijie@asiaone.com