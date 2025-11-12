Maid jailed for withdrawing nearly $70k from elderly employer's bank accounts over 86 occasions

For over a year, a domestic helper secretly used her elderly employer's debit cards to make cash withdrawals totalling almost $70,000.

Indonesian national Selvi Moede, 37, was sentenced to 14 months' jail on Monday (Nov 10). She pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, with three charges relating to unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to court documents seen by AsiaOne, Moede stole $69,600 from her employer's OCBC and DBS accounts between Dec 6, 2023, and April 14, 2025.

She and the 82-year-old victim lived together in a flat, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Her employer kept two debit cards in her wallet and had written down her PIN numbers on a piece of paper, which she stuck on the cards.

Without her employer's knowledge and consent, Moede would take a debit card from the wallet and withdraw cash from an ATM in Bishan.

She did so on 86 occasions, according to the Chinese daily.

Her sentence was backdated to the date of her arrest on Oct 23. No restitution has been made to the victim, reported Shin Min.

