Maid loses 5 fingers after meat grinder accident in Joo Chiat bakery

Using machinery without proper training can have dire outcomes.

An Indonesian maid lost five fingers on her right hand after an accident with an electric meat grinder while she was helping out at her employers' bakery in Joo Chiat.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the maid, Rabia, was grinding sardines using an electric meat grinder at Mastura Bakery when her glove got caught in the appliance. Even her fingers were pulled into it.

Rabia screamed for help and switched off the meat grinder. Although she was rushed to hospital, her fingers could not be saved. The accident happened in June 2019.

During a hearing on Wednesday (May 18), it was revealed that Rabia was ordered to help out at the bakery three or four times a week, on top of doing domestic work at her employers' home. She did not receive additional pay from her employers Mastura, 46, and Effendi, 61.

The prosecutor said Rabia did not have adequate training at the bakery, and also pointed out that the meat grinder was missing a plastic safety feature.

The domestic helper was employed by Effendi on Oct 27, 2018.

The Mastura Bakery on 92 Joo Chiat Road.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News/Chen Jingwen

Before Rabia, the couple had hired another maid, Vinani, who injured the index finger on her left hand while using the meat grinder at the bakery, Shin Min reported.

On Wednesday, Mastura pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and one count of violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Her husband Effendi pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, with one count of violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act for judicial consideration.

Their case will be heard in court again on Friday.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a maid lost her fingers to a meat grinder.

In January 2019, a maid from Myanmar lost four fingers while her employer made her work at a food stall. She was not paid for the extra work she put in.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, foreign domestic workers can only perform domestic chores at their employers' residence and cannot take on work with other employers.

READ ALSO: 'Be careful sis': Maid spotted squatting on ledge outside 5th floor HDB flat cleaning windows

khooyihang@asiaone.com