Maid 'rescues' family after bird flies into house, sending everyone running for cover

Is she a bird whisperer? When an unexpected 'visitor' wreaked havoc in a house late at night, one maid went beyond the call of duty to save the day.

A video shared by TikTok user Pakalupap1t00 on Thursday (Feb 15) showed his family ducking for cover as a bird flew around their flat.

While his dad "hid inside a room" and his mother, sister and brother screamed in fear, their domestic helper appeared to be unfazed.

"It's just a bird," she quipped as she tried to catch the bird.

After 'exploring' various areas of the flat, the bird took a 'toilet break'.

While the bird was resting in the bathroom, the maid then picked it up and set it free through the window.

When they thought the ordeal was over, they discovered that the bird had left a "farewell gift" for them - bird droppings at the main door.

Pakalupap1t00's video has since garnered over 29,000 views.

In the comments section, several netizens praised the domestic helper.

"She deserves a bonus," one of them said, while another added that she was "steady" for dealing with the pesky bird.

One netizen simply said: "I think the bird was also scared by the screaming."

AsiaOne has contacted Pakalupap1t00 for more information.

