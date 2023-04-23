Maid runs away after borrowing money from loan shark; employer later discovers $20k missing from bank account

One woman in Singapore was shocked to discover that the family's maid had borrowed $10,000 from loansharks. Not only that, they later found out that $20,000 had been stolen from their mother's bank account.

The monies have not been retrieved as the maid has since fled the country.

Xie, a 52-year-old HR manager, told Shin Min Daily News that she and her family had hired the 31-year-old Indonesian to care for their elderly parents for about a year.

She was last seen on April 17, at Xie's younger brother's home where her parents lived.

Two hours after informing Xie's mother that she had to repair her phone, the helper became uncontactable.

"My brother tried to call her but she didn't pick up," Xie said.

More worryingly, her sister-in-law began receiving text messages from loan sharks indicating that the helper had borrowed $10,000. They also threatened to set fire to the family's home if the amount is not repaid.

Xie made a police report, but was informed that the maid had already left Singapore and was back in Indonesia.

The helper (above) was later found to have returned home to Indonesia. PHOTO: Supplied to Shin Min Daily News

"We never thought this could happen," said Xie.

But an even greater shock was to come.

Three days after the incident when Xie's brother was helping their mum withdraw funds from her bank account, he discovered around $20,000 missing, leaving only about $700.

"My mum, brother and sister-in-law wouldn't usually withdraw money from that account, so we strongly suspected that the missing funds has to do with the helper," shared Xie.

Checking the account statement, they found that within a period of four months since December last year, several withdrawals had been made.

The siblings also discovered that their mum had trusted the maid enough to ask her to withdraw money from the account.

"The PIN number was only known to my brother and sister-in-law, so we were all shocked to learn that my mum given the helper the number," said Xie.

They found out that allowances transferred to their mum were often withdrawn the next day, with amounts up to $1,000 in a day.

"Thankfully my mum has her savings held across several bank accounts, otherwise the outcome will be unimaginable," Xie was quoted as saying.

Xie told the Chinese daily that the maid was hardworking and the family had treated her well, buying her clothes as well as giving her a generous red packet for Chinese New Year. When her mum was hospitalised last year after contracting the Covid-19 virus, the helper had even cried out of worry.

"Now looking back, it feels like it was all an act to gain our trust," Xie said.

Xie stated that she has since informed the Ministry of Manpower as well as the maid agency of the incident.

