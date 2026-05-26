Maid spotted on 24th-floor Lentor condo ledge, sparking MOM probe

A migrant domestic worker (MDW) was filmed standing on the ledge outside a 24th floor condominium unit to clean windows.

The incident allegedly happened at Lentor Modern on May 14, reported Stomp on Monday (May 25).

The video shows the woman using a wiper and a cloth to clean the windows of the unit while standing on the narrow ledge outside the condominium unit.

A resident, identified only as J, told Stomp he was "shocked" and "worried" by the sighting.

In response to queries by AsiaOne, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that they are aware of an incident involving a helper "observed to be working in unsafe conditions", and are currently investigating.

"MOM would like to remind employers that they are also responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of their MDWs at all times," a spokesperson said.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers must provide a safe working environment for their helpers.

Employers who fail to meet the requirements can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to 12 months. They may also be barred from employing an MDW.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com