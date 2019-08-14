Maid on trial for murder of employer: Defence claims police statements not made voluntarily

SINGAPORE - The lawyer defending an Indonesian domestic worker accused of murdering her employer contended in court on Tuesday (Aug 13) that the maid was distressed when photographs of her left breast were taken by a male police officer.

Daryati, then 23, was also feeling giddy, nauseous and in pain from injuries to her hand.

She was in a state of "oppression" at the time and was therefore not fit to give a statement to the police that day, argued Mr Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed.

Daryati, who turns 27 on Wednesday, is on trial for stabbing and slashing Madam Seow Kim Choo on June 7, 2016, at her Telok Kurau home, leaving the 59-year-old woman with 98 knife wounds.