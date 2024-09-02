Majority of HDB's Covid-19 delayed projects completed; remaining ones to be done in 6 months

All public housing projects delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to be completed by early 2025, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Sept 2).

So far, about 94 per cent - or 87 - of these Build-To-Order (BTO) projects have been completed from October 2020 to August 2024, added HDB.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee pointed out how the pandemic severely disrupted HDB's building programme, and the construction delays have caused inconvenience to home buyers and disrupted many of their life plans.

"Our HDB colleagues, consultants and contractors worked closely over the past few years to catch up on lost time to complete these delayed BTO projects. We are on track to deliver the remaining delayed projects within the coming six months," he added.

"We thank flat buyers for their understanding and patience through this period."

HDB has completed around 10,500 flats across 15 BTO projects this year, including 14 which had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The waiting time of the flats is between three and five years, after accounting for delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which affected all but one project.

The BTO projects that were completed this year include 353 units in Bidadari in June - the first in 2024 to be completed without any delay.

Tampines GreenGem, comprising 1,086 units, was also the first project to be completed in Tampines South.

HDB said that they are on track to complete about 18,000 flats across 24 projects this year.

And nearly 100,000 private and public homes are expected to be completed by 2025, said Minister Lee last March.

He added that there will also be more than 150 concurrent BTO projects by next year.

ALSO READ: HDB launches close to 7,000 BTO flats, half with waiting times of under 4 years

chingshijie@asiaone.com