Making flexible work arrangements mandatory 'little blunt': Shawn Huang

Making flexible work arrangements (FWA) mandatory is a "little blunt" and cannot be applied across all jobs, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang.

He was responding to Non-Constituency MP Eileen Chong who suggested mandatory provision of FWA making flexible work a presumptive right for parents of children under three, where the nature of their jobs allows.

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Tuesday (March 3), Huang said that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is focused on providing a fair process for employers and employees to discuss arrangements that are mutually workable and beneficial, rather than mandating FWA policies.

They have been particularly helpful in bolstering Singapore's labour force, Huang said, adding that more women and caregivers have been able to stay in, or return, to work as FWA provision has risen.

Based on MOM's surveys, one in two firms offered scheduled FWA before the pandemic. Now, around seven in 10 firms offer FWA, even as firms adjust to new post-Covid norms.

By providing flexibility in terms of working hours, load arrangements and working locations, employers and workers are given more options to organise work in sustainable and productive ways.

He said: "FWA do not only benefit workers, they are a competitive advantage for employers. They widen the talent pool, strengthen retention, and support productivity."

Business needs differ across industries and roles, and working from home is not possible for frontline jobs, Huang said, adding that rigidly mandating FWA across the board can stifle operations and competitiveness.

Additionally, mandating FWA could hurt employment opportunities for Singaporeans in the long run.

The Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests, launched in 2024, exist to provide structured support for the implementation of FWA, Huang said.

If employers do not consider requests in line with the Guidelines, workers can seek assistance from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

Enhancing support for flexi-load arrangements

Huang said that the ministry is looking into enhancing support for flexi-load arrangements.

These include part-time work and job sharing and may be suitable for caregivers who need to work at a reduced load to fulfil their caregiving duties.

The Part-Time Re-employment Grant, which provides businesses with up to $125,000 for offering part-time employment, FWA and structured career planning to senior workers, has been successful with over 7,600 employers coming on board.

The grant will be extended to the end of 2027, and MOM is reviewing how it can be enhanced to help employers provide flexi-load jobs to more workers, Huang added.

