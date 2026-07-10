Woman finds dead centipede in mee hoon kueh, staff says it was an anchovy

It's small, thin and may even have a crunch to it - but an anchovy it likely is not.

A woman has found a dead centipede in her dish of mee hoon kueh while dining at Malaysia Boleh! In Bugis Junction on Tuesday (July 7), Lianhe Zaobao reported on Thursday.

Speaking with the Chinese publication, diner Huang Jingjing (transliteration) shared that she had bought the dish for takeaway from a stall there at around 12pm that day.

Taking it back to her office to eat, the 47-year-old had only taken four bites before she came to a halt.

Huang was shocked to discover what appeared to be a dead centipede in her dish, immediately taking photographs and videos of the insect as proof.

She then went back to the stall with her evidence, confronting staff - but staff claimed the insect was simply an anchovy, Zaobao reported.

"I was furious and told them that if they ate that 'anchovy' on the spot, I would let this matter rest," Huang told the Chinese daily.

The staff member then offered to provide a refund or cook up another dish for her, which Huang did not fully accept.

While she agreed with the need for a refund, Huang also asked to speak with the stall's manager for an explanation.

However, the stall purportedly did not have a manager, and Huang was offered the same options once more.

When she mentioned that she was considering submitting a complaint to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the staff allegedly dared her to do so.

Fei Siong Group responds

F&B giant brand Fei Siong Group, which is behind Malaysia Boleh!, said they took preventive measures, including replacing the potentially affected batch of ingredients, even though it was impossible to determine how the insect ended up in the food, Zaobao reported.

They also conducted an internal review of the food preparation and handling process, as well as requesting that their supplier conduct their own investigation into the matter.

Stalls have also undergone deep cleaning and employees have been reminded to remain vigilant when preparing ingredients and food.

Food safety a joint responsibility: SFA

Huang subsequently reported the matter to SFA, but noticed that the stall was still in operation on Wednesday and decided to contact Zaobao as well.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SFA said that they are investigating the incident.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained," SFA said.

The agency also stressed that food safety is a joint responsibility that requires food operators to play their part in adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

Food operators should also ensure cleanliness and maintenance of their premises, SFA added.

AsiaOne has contacted Fei Siong Group, the operator in charge of the stall in question, for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com