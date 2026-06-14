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Passenger rescued from toppled Malaysia-registered lorry in Woodlands

The lorry is believed to have self-skidded before it toppled, hitting a cantilever traffic light and lamp post
Passenger rescued from toppled Malaysia-registered lorry in Woodlands
Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters and rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team using hydraulic rescue equipment to free the trapped lorry passenger.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 14, 2026 12:34 PMBYSean Ler

A 24-year-old male lorry passenger was rescued from a toppled Malaysia-registered lorry after it skidded in Woodlands on Sunday (June 14) morning.

The incident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Woodlands Avenue 1 at about 8.45am.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 9.45am, the toppled lorry was lying on its left side, blocking one of two lanes. 

A cantilever traffic light and lamp post were also knocked over, obstructing the slip road from Woodlands Avenue 1.

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were seen deploying hydraulic rescue equipment at the cabin area of the lorry.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force deployed firefighters, rescue specialists and paramedics in response to the accident.An emergency medical team from Woodlands Hospital was also present at the scene.

At least one SCDF fire engine, one rescue tender, a light fire attack vehicle and two ambulances were present at the scene.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers used an expressway patrol car to flow ongoing traffic around the rescue site. 

They were also seen talking to a man dressed in a red polo shirt. He is believed to be the lorry driver.

Traffic police officers speak to a man, believed to be the driver of the Malaysia-registered lorry.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF stated that they found a person trapped in the front passenger seat of the lorry, which is believed to have self-skidded.

SCDF confirmed that its firefighters and DART rescue specialists rescued the trapped passenger using hydraulic rescue equipment. 

It added that an emergency medical team from Woodlands Hospital was deployed on site to provide medical support before the trapped passenger was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police added that the 30-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - Trafficheavy vehiclesmalaysia
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