Malaysian motorcyclist taken to hospital after PIE accident involving MPV

A 30-year-old Malaysian male motorcyclist was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital following an accident on the PIE on Thursday (April 9).

The accident happened at about 4.55pm before the Jalan Bahar exit.

A video of the aftermath posted by Farizatul Firdaus shows a Malaysia-registered motorcycle lying on its side, with fluid seen leaking out from it, behind a black Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

One traffic police motorcycle and a Land Transport Authority traffic marshal are also seen near the fallen motorcycle.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital.

The police added that the motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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