Drove to Malaysia and received an SMS on outstanding toll fees? It might be a scam

If you recently drove to Malaysia and receive an SMS from the 'Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)' regarding an outstanding toll payment, do not click on any links in the message, or you may find yourself with a lighter wallet.

The scam variant was revealed by the police in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 11), after they received at least six such reports, with victims' losses amounting to over $8,000.

According to the police, victims would receive an SMS allegedly sent by PDRM, claiming that they have outstanding vehicle toll payments to settle.

The message would contain a clickable link directing the victims to a fake payment website.

They would then be asked to provide their personal information such as NRIC, vehicle registration number, banking details, and credit or debit card credentials.

Those who did so later discovered unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts or cards.

The police advised members of the public to ignore suspicious clickable links sent via SMS that claim to be from the PDRM. They emphasised that the Malaysian police would not request for outstanding vehicle toll payments, as such payments are collected through the Touch 'n Go system via the Touch 'n Go electronic wallet mobile application.

Motorists can check if they have any outstanding payments via the mobile application, or visit the Touch 'n Go website at www.touchngo.com.my.

Additionally, the police urged the public not to disclose sensitive information such as banking, credit or debit card details, or one-time passwords to anyone.

Other precautionary measures include using the ScamShield app to block scam calls and filter out scam SMSes. The public can also call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799 for assistance.

Similar scam variant impersonating LTA

Members of the public should also note that there is a similar scam variant impersonating Singapore's Land Transport Authority.

The SMS is sent from LTA's former official sender ID "LTA", which was decommissioned in 2024 and no longer in use.

In that scam variant, victims are similarly prompted to click on a link to pay the supposedly unpaid tolls.

Since Sept 1, 2025, the next-generation ERP 2.0 on-board unit (OBU) will alert motorists to missed payments.

Motorists can make outstanding payments via their OBU display.

