Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b

JOHOR BARU - Malaysia has decided to proceed with a cross-border MRT link project with Singapore, with proposals to amend the project and reduce costs by 36 per cent.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced this on Thursday (Oct 31), during a press conference held at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

With the proposed changes, the total cost of the 4km rail project is estimated to be RM3.16 billion ($1.03 billion), instead of the original of RM4.93 billion, said the Malaysian government in a statement.

Officials from both countries are currently refining Malaysia's proposals to amend parts of the bilateral agreement for the project, which was signed last year.

A key feature of the revised project structure will be the involvement of the developer/owner of the Bukit Chagar land - where the Rapid Transit System (RTS) will connect to in Johor Baru - so the land cost will be waived.

In March this year, Malaysia requested a six-month extension to respond to Singapore on issues relating to the RTS project.