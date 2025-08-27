Malaysia, Singapore can overcome challenges together through mutual trust, cooperation: Chan Chun Sing

The changed nature of economic and security challenges today presents opportunities for Malaysia and Singapore to work together to overcome them.

In turn, working together will allow both countries — as close neighbours — to plant the seeds of trust and mutual confidence to tackle crises, and when the need arises, said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.

He was speaking at Malaysia's National Centre for Defence Studies in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Aug 26), addressing an audience of about 200 students during the second day of his two-day introductory visit.

Noting that both Malaysia and Singapore are smaller states in an increasingly uncertain world. Chan said that the real competition is never between the two countries with longstanding historical ties.

"Our real competition is how Singapore and Malaysia can work together to overcome the challenges of an increasingly uncertain world."

Citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's speech at the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue, when he said the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is an example of a different kind of border "defined not by division, but by shared purpose", Chan said that the mutual benefits and opportunities arising from cross-border cooperation will help to enhance the joint value proposition of both countries.

He went on to use examples of bilateral exercises, joint patrols, information sharing channels, and multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements as examples of how the Singapore and Malaysia armed forces have had opportunities to work closely together, to get to know one another better, and build the necessary trust.

Need for mutual trust and understanding

Turning back to the unpredictable geopolitical climate and increasingly complex security challenges, Chan said that mutual trust and understanding — forged over decades of cooperation and generations of people and leaders — must continue.

He said that the regular exchanges should take place between education institutions and students, government officials, and certainly for the armed forces.

Chan ended his sharing by using a Malay proverb — "berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing" — which translates in English to "heavy burdens are shared, light loads are carried together", and is often used to convey how obstacles can be overcome through cooperation.

"As close neighbours, our countries are interdependent, and our close ties, collective efforts, and shared responsibility can help us both navigate challenging times to ensure our mutual success", Chan said.

Apart from the dialogue, Chan also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

They reaffirmed the close and longstanding bilateral relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and also discussed regional security developments, including the situation along the Thailand and Cambodia border.

