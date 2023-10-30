Malaysia, Singapore working together to ease Causeway traffic congestion: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Oct 30) that he has discussed with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on efforts to alleviate congestion at the Causeway.

PM Lee noted how Singapore has started to redevelop the Woodlands Checkpoint to increase its capacity and meet the expected long-term growth in cross-border traffic.

On the other hand, there has also been considerable effort made to improve the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance on the Johor side, he pointed out.

And while the two sides are working closely to make full use of the capacity of the Causeway, PM Lee said that "the flow depends not just on how wide the Causeway is, but also on the clearance on both sides: the CIQ in Malaysia at JB, and the CIQ at Woodlands".

"I am glad that PM Anwar welcomes and supports Singapore's efforts," he added.

PM Lee was speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim at the end of the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat.

This two-day retreat from Sunday (Oct 29) is Anwar's first since he was sworn in as prime minister nearly a year ago.

Rapid Transit System Link right on track

Another upcoming project to enhance connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia, said PM Lee, is the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

It will be the third land link between Singapore and Johor Bahru and it remains on track for completion by end-2026.

When the 4km RTS Link shuttle service starts operating, passengers will be able to travel from the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North station, or in the reverse direction, in about five minutes.

In March, Singapore said the construction of the third land link is progressing well, with 45 per cent of the work on the Singapore side completed.

Johor-Singapore special economic zone

Another agenda during the retreat - the proposed Johor-Singapore special economic zone (SEZ).

It aims to achieve "better and easier" arrangements of people who work on both sides of the Causeway, PM Lee said.

This will improve the economic attractiveness of Singapore and Johor Bahru, he added.

"They can go in and go out, then the investor companies in the SEZ will be able to get the personnel they need and the right mix of professionals, skilled workers and other general workers."

On the SEZ, PM Lee said that Singapore and Malaysia are conducting a feasibility study on the SEZ to determine interest from investors and market demand.

"We're hoping to have that done by early next year, but it's a lot of work and (for the Ministry of Trade and Industry) and the Ministry of Economy on the Malaysian side. I think they will have to scramble, but we would like to see it done as soon as we can," he said.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the SEZ is to be signed in January next year, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Reclamation at Pedra Branca, water, and airspace

In the first annual retreat since the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Lee said that he and Anwar discussed other outstanding bilateral issues.

These include maritime delimitation, reclamation at Pedra Branca, water, and airspace.

"These are all important issues, and we will consider them holistically and constructively, within the broader context of our overall relationship," he said.

"Importantly, they will not be allowed to colour and affect this overall relationship, or detract from the many positive areas of co-operation between us. I am confident that the two countries can work out durable and mutually beneficial ways forward on all of these issues," he added.

In his speech, Anwar thanked PM Lee for the candour, assistance and friendship shown.

"My colleagues will certainly share with me in expressing their gratitude and also appreciation for the fact that many of these issues are able to be resolved amicably... because of your kind interest and leadership and support," he said.

Anwar also paid a courtesy call to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on Monday. They discussed global and regional developments, as well as opportunities for future co-operation.

