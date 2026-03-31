Malaysia steps up enforcement at checkpoints bordering Singapore to prevent 'smuggling' of subsidised items

Malaysia has increased enforcement measures at checkpoints bordering Singapore to prevent subsidised items from being taken across the border, The Star reported on Tuesday (March 31).

These include more checks by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, a Malaysian Home Ministry official told The Star.

Raising concerns that Singaporeans might head to Johor to stockpile essentials amid the Middle East conflict, the official added: "We do not want people to smuggle subsidised packet cooking oil or other subsidised items such as sugar, flour and rice."

Fuel is also an issue and officers will be flagging any motorists who take back petrol in containers.

Speaking at a screening operation involving 20 officers that took place last Thursday at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, the official explained: "The main reason is to curb any form of smuggling and for people to adhere to the regulations set by the agencies."

CCTV cameras at high-risk petrol stations

Separately, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will be installing closed-circuit television cameras at high-risk petrol stations in the country to prevent the misappropriation of subsidised Ron95 petrol, Bernama reported on Monday.

KPDN enforcement director-general Azman Adam explained that this would allow more effective monitoring as video footage would be fed directly to KPDN's enforcement control centre and state offices.

While the pilot phase was rolled out in phases at high-risk petrol stations, such as those bordering Singapore, Azman hopes that this can be applied "more intensively" to address issues of leakage and misappropriation, Bernama reported.

These are part of the ministry's attempt to tighten enforcement amid the Middle East conflict, The New Straits Times reported.

"Several strategic measures will be implemented to ensure supplies remain accessible to the public," Azman said in a statement last Saturday.

Meanwhile, effective April 1, KPDN will fully enforce the ban on the sale and purchase of Ron95 petrol by foreign-registered vehicles, he said.

"This is to ensure fuel subsidies continue to benefit Malaysians. Any foreign vehicle owners or petrol station operators violating the regulation will face action under existing laws."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com