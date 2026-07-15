Malaysia tightens action against illegal RON95 fuel purchases by foreign vehicles: What Singapore drivers need to know

Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia is once again making headlines after Malaysian authorities intensified enforcement against Singapore-registered vehicles illegally purchasing subsidised RON95 petrol.

The latest case, which resulted in a substantial fine for a Singapore-registered vehicle owner, has renewed attention on Malaysia's long-standing fuel subsidy policy and the responsibilities of motorists travelling across the Causeway.

For drivers who regularly commute between Singapore and Johor, or travel into Malaysia for business or leisure, understanding the country's fuel regulations is more important than ever.

Increased enforcement sends a clear message that authorities are taking a stricter approach to protecting public subsidies, while also ensuring that fuel intended for Malaysian citizens is not misused by foreign vehicles.

Why does Malaysia restrict RON95 sales to foreign vehicles

Malaysia operates one of Southeast Asia's largest fuel subsidy programmes. The RON95 petrol sold at Malaysian fuel stations is subsidised by the government to help reduce the cost of living for Malaysian citizens and eligible local vehicle owners.

Because the fuel is subsidised using public funds, foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, are prohibited from purchasing RON95 petrol.

Instead, they are required to purchase higher-grade fuels such as RON97, which are sold at market prices without government subsidies.

This policy has been in place for many years and applies regardless of whether a vehicle enters Malaysia for a day trip or an extended stay.

Fuel station operators are also expected to prevent foreign-registered vehicles from filling up with subsidised fuel, although compliance ultimately remains the responsibility of the driver.

Recent enforcement highlights stricter monitoring

The issue returned to public attention after Malaysian authorities recently fined the driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle for illegally purchasing RON95 petrol.

The enforcement action demonstrates that authorities continue to monitor compliance closely and are prepared to take legal action against offenders.

While isolated cases have surfaced over the years, the latest enforcement reflects broader efforts by Malaysian authorities to strengthen oversight of subsidised fuel. Officials have consistently stated that protecting government subsidies remains a priority, particularly as fuel costs continue to fluctuate globally.

Motorists travelling from Singapore should not assume that enforcement is rare. Authorities have various methods of identifying foreign-registered vehicles at petrol stations, and penalties can be significant if regulations are breached.

Why this matters for Singapore drivers

Many Singapore motorists travel to Johor Bahru and other parts of Malaysia to enjoy lower fuel prices, dining, shopping and other services. Even after purchasing RON97 instead of RON95, fuel prices in Malaysia are often considerably lower than those in Singapore.

However, attempting to purchase subsidised fuel illegally carries financial and legal risks that far outweigh any potential savings. Besides monetary penalties, motorists may also face delays, investigations, or other legal consequences depending on the circumstances of each case.

For frequent cross-border travellers, understanding Malaysian regulations is simply part of responsible vehicle ownership. Knowing which fuel grades are permitted helps drivers avoid unnecessary complications during their trips.

Fuel price differences continue to attract cross-border travellers

The difference in fuel prices remains one of the biggest reasons Singapore motorists drive into Malaysia. Singapore's fuel prices include taxes and operating costs that generally make petrol significantly more expensive than in neighbouring Malaysia.

Although Malaysian RON97 is more expensive than subsidised RON95, it still often offers savings compared with filling up in Singapore.

This price gap explains why petrol stations near the Malaysia-Singapore border continue to experience heavy demand from Singapore drivers during weekends, holidays, and school breaks.

The continued popularity of cross-border travel also means authorities remain vigilant in ensuring fuel subsidy rules are respected.

Understanding the different fuel grades

One area that occasionally causes confusion involves the different fuel grades available in Malaysia.

RON95 is the subsidised fuel grade reserved primarily for Malaysian motorists and eligible vehicles under government regulations.

RON97 is an unsubsidised premium petrol available to both Malaysian and foreign-registered vehicles. Singapore-registered cars are legally permitted to purchase this fuel throughout Malaysia.

Drivers should always verify the pump selection before refuelling. Accidentally selecting the wrong fuel grade may still result in regulatory issues, particularly if enforcement officers determine that the purchase violated Malaysian laws.

Responsible cross-border driving benefits everyone

The close relationship between Singapore and Malaysia means millions of cross-border journeys take place every year for work, tourism and family visits. Most motorists comply with local regulations and contribute positively to cross-border travel.

Respecting local fuel policies helps maintain smooth travel experiences while supporting Malaysia's efforts to manage public spending on fuel subsidies. It also reduces unnecessary disputes at petrol stations and minimises the risk of enforcement action.

As authorities continue strengthening compliance efforts, motorists should remain informed about any future policy updates that may affect foreign-registered vehicles.

Staying informed before every trip

Fuel regulations can evolve over time as governments review subsidy programmes, energy policies, and economic conditions. Drivers should rely on official announcements and trusted automotive news sources before travelling across the border.

Preparing ahead not only prevents costly mistakes but also ensures a smoother driving experience throughout Malaysia. Whether travelling for shopping, business, or a weekend getaway, understanding local regulations remains one of the simplest ways to avoid unexpected penalties.

The latest enforcement serves as a reminder that while cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia remains convenient, motorists are expected to comply fully with the laws of the country they are visiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it still cheaper to refuel in Malaysia?

In many cases, yes. Even after purchasing RON97, fuel prices in Malaysia are often lower than comparable prices in Singapore, although savings vary depending on exchange rates and market conditions.

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This article was first published in Motorist.