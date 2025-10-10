Malaysian app launches JB-Singapore taxi service; LTA says it has not approved any platform for cross-border services

Malaysian ride hailing company Kummute has begun offering online bookings for licensed taxis from Malaysia to Singapore through its app.

Known as CB Taxi, the option allows travellers to book a ride from anywhere in Malaysia to Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore.

There is also a "SG cross-border taxi" option, where users can book 30 minutes in advance, with distance-based fares shown upfront on the Kummute app.

But the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has not approved any ride-hailing platform to provide cross-border services, in response to media queries.

"We are working with Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency to clarify the business model of Kummute’s e-hailing platform," a spokesperson said.

Checks by AsiaOne found that users with a Singapore phone number can register for an account on the app.

A trip from Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru (JB) to AsiaOne’s office in Bendemeer costs RM$289 (S$88).

When this AsiaOne reporter tried booking a ride from anywhere in Singapore to Malaysia, the app prompted that "this feature is currently under development".

Authorities on both sides of the Causeway have been cracking down on illegal cross border ride-hailing services, with over 100 foreign-registered vehicles impounded in Singapore since July.

In August, LTA said that there are no plans to fully liberalise ride-hailing services between Singapore and JB.

"While we are open to ideas to improve the cross-border commuting experience, we would like to clarify that LTA has no plan to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hail services," it added.

Instead, it said, it is exploring ways to enhance its existing cross-border taxi scheme, which allows a licensed fleet of up to 200 taxis from each side to ferry passengers between Singapore and JB.

These licensed taxis are permitted to pick up and drop off passengers only at a single designated point in the other country — Larkin Sentral in JB for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

The operators that are allowed to provide cross-border taxi services include ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier.



QR code clearance for motorcycles in JB checkpoints from Oct 15

From Oct 15, motorcyclists from Singapore clearing the checkpoints in JB do not have to show their passports.

The QR code system, which is currently available for cars since Sept 23, will be expanded to the motorcycle lanes.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh told Malaysian media this will lead to more efficient immigration processing for motorcyclists.

He said it can be used at seven motorcycle lanes at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex and eight lanes at the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex in Second Link.

