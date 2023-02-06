Malaysian arrested over possible syndicate conspiring to cheat MBS casino

SINGAPORE — A Malaysian man believed to be part of a syndicate has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to use a phone to take video recordings of cards being dealt at Marina Bay Sands casino.

The 35-year-old man, who has a warrant out in Singapore for his arrest, was nabbed in Malaysia on Feb 3, said the police in a statement on Sunday (Feb 5).

The recordings, the police added, were done when the cards were being dealt out during baccarat games.

Under the Casino Control Act, a person who uses a device to count or record cards being dealt out in the course of gaming in a casino can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

The man is believed to be linked to an earlier investigation, which started on Dec 24, by the Criminal Investigation Department's Casino Crime Investigation Branch.

That probe involved a suspected case of using a prohibited device to enable someone to record cards dealt while gaming at the same casino.

On Sunday, the police said the man was arrested as a result of the strong co-operation and help rendered by the Royal Malaysia Police.

He was arrested in Malaysia on Feb 3, and then handed over to the Singapore police on Sunday. He will be charged in court on Monday.

On Dec 26, 2022, Hung Jung-Hao, a 27-year-old Taiwanese man was charged in court for his involvement in the syndicate.

During investigations, the police seized casino chips worth more than $700,000, a mobile phone and cash.

Hung is accused of engaging in a conspiracy with several others on Dec 23 at the casino in Bayfront Avenue.

He allegedly used his mobile phone to transmit the value and suit of the cards dealt in a game of 7 Up Baccarat to a chat group that was titled in Chinese: "15/12 Work in Singapore Chat Group (9)".

The chat group is believed to have been set up to enable the group to record cards dealt in the course of gambling at the casino.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.