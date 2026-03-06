Malaysian to be charged over suspected involvement in government official impersonation scam

A Malaysian man will be charged on Saturday (March 7) for his suspected involvement in a government official impersonation scam.

The 38-year-old is the second Malaysian who has been arrested over two days for facilitating scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables, said the police in a statement on Friday (March 6).

In all, more than 50 Malaysians have been nabbed for being scam mules in Singapore since May last year.

The police said they received a report on March 4 from a victim who was contacted by someone claiming to be from HSBC bank, about unauthoritised transactions made on her credit card.

When she denied having a HSBC credit card, the call was transferred to another person claiming to be an officer from the "Commercial Affairs Department" who informed her that she was suspected to be involved in money laundering.

The scammer first instructed her to make a withdrawal of $15,000 that was deposited into her bank account.

She was then told to purchase more than $130,000 worth of gold from pawnbroker Maxi-Cash, and to leave them on the passenger seat of her unlocked car left at a car park on Upper Boon Keng Road.

The gold would be used to lure the "scammer", she was told.

Ten minutes later, the woman was told that the "scammer" had been arrested and the gold moved to the car boot.

She was asked to go to the Police Cantonment Complex on New Bridge Road to meet with the "investigator".

"The victim realised that she had been scammed when no one met up with her and she could not find the gold in her car boot," said the police.

The police identified the scammer through follow-up investigations and arrested him in Woodlands on Friday.

Preliminary investigations found that he had been tasked by unknown persons, who are believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate, to collect valuables or cash from victims and hand it over to other unknown persons.

He was also believed to have used fake staff passes to identify himself to scam victims.

The man is expected to be charged for assisting another person to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

If convicted, he may be sentenced to up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Police said they have observed more Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash and valuables from victims.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six to 24 strokes if convicted. Those who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds may face discretionary cane of up to 12 strokes.

Those involved in mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

Those who have information about such crimes or have doubts may call the police hotline on 1800-255-000. They may also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

They may visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799 for more information on scams.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

