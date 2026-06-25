LTA to hike fee for Malaysian cross-border taxis from $2 a month to $15 per trip

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will soon increase the vehicle permit fee for Malaysia-registered cross-border taxis to $15 for each entry into Singapore, effective Jan 1, 2027.

Currently, these taxis pay $2 a month for the Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP), a necessary document for them to offer licensed rides between Malaysia and Singapore.

"The adjustment aims to narrow the cost gap between Malaysia-registered taxis and Singapore-registered taxis operating in Singapore," said LTA on Thursday (June 25).

The transport authority reminded commuters to only use licensed taxis, which have valid insurance coverage, for cross-border travel.

"LTA will continue to take enforcement action against illegal point-to-point transport services to safeguard the safety of commuters and livelihoods of licensed drivers," it added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com