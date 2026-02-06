Malaysian driver arrested after 6,000 sachets of chewing tobacco found at Tuas Checkpoint

A 36-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore on Jan 28.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 5), the authority said that ICA officers directed a Malaysia-registered car for further checks, and uncovered more than 6,000 sachets of chewing tobacco concealed within various compartments of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old male was arrested in connection with the case, which has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation, said ICA.

Chewing tobacco is prohibited by law in Singapore.

[[nid:729307]]

