Over 3,200 cartons: Attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes in vacuum machines via Tuas Checkpoint foiled

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt by a 41-year-old Malaysian to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on April 14.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 21), ICA said that the Malaysia-registered lorry was carrying a consignment of vacuum machines, but a thorough check by Image Analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the vehicle.

More than 3,200 cartons and 1,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in the machines.

The male driver was arrested in connection with the case and the exhibits and suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

[[nid:733874]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com