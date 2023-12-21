Malaysian driver charged $2,700 at Woodlands Checkpoint over VEP fees, says LTA made a mistake

Two Malaysians were recently stopped at the Woodlands Checkpoint and told to cough up $2,700 in outstanding Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fees.

If not, they'll risk having their car impounded.

Taking to Instagram on Dec 15, the men disputed the outstanding VEP fees, adding that the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) claim over at the checkpoint that they have not left Singapore in four months is "not possible".

In the one-minute clip, Ma and Xiang, both 26, said that they were stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint while driving out of Singapore on Dec 10.

They were reportedly told at the LTA office that the system has shown that they have not left Singapore since August, and were told to pay four months' VEP fees of $2,678.50.

Malaysian-registered vehicles must have a valid Autopass card - to pay entry and exit fees and charges - before they are allowed to drive in Singapore.

All foreign-registered vehicles here must pay VEP fees of $4 per day for motorcycles and $35 per day for cars.

"We told LTA to check with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority to verify that we've not been in Singapore for that long," Ma and Xiang said. "But for some reason, the LTA and ICA are not using the same database."

The Malaysians said that they argued with LTA officers for two hours, but paid the fees after being told that their car would be towed away if they did not do so.

"I don't understand how we can enter and exit Singapore if there is an error in our card," they said.

Speaking to 8world, the pair said that they suspected LTA's system had an error when scanning their Autopass card back in August when they left Singapore.

This meant that they did not record their vehicle's departure, but immigration officials still allowed them to leave the country.

"We no longer dare to drive into Singapore, and will only fly there," Ma and Xiang said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, LTA said that they have received an appeal from the motorist and are looking into his case.

"We will inform him of the outcome when investigations have concluded," said the agency.

LTA said that motorists who intend to keep or use their foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore should refer to more details on the requirements for vehicle's entry into Singapore.

